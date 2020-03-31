|
Cox, Kathryn
Kathryn "Kat" Lovella (Taylor) Cox, 90, of Kirkersville, Ohio, passed from this life in the early morning of Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was born on June 4, 1929 in Nelsonville, Ohio, to the late John Thomas and Clara Edith (Wolfe) Taylor. Having grown up during The Great Depression, Kat learned early the importance of patience and the value of a dollar. While still in high school, she entered into a bet with her favorite teacher, Ms. Pauline Fierce, wherein Ms. Fierce would pay Kat $5.00 if she remained unmarried until age 21. In 1947, Kat graduated from Nelsonville High School. She began working as a waitress at Jimmy Shafer's Restaurant, where she would meet, fall in love with, and wait four months and two days until after her 21st birthday to marry Charles "Chad" Cox. The $5.00 bill has remained in a frame ever since. Kat and Chad were married in a small service on October 6, 1950 in Nelsonville. Shortly after, they moved to Columbus, and eventually to Kirkersville, Ohio, where they would raise their family. After working a number of waitress jobs, Kat found a career at Western Electric, where she retired after 25 years. Known for her nearly perfect attendance at work, she bookended her career by taking time off in 1963 for the birth of her youngest son, Ronnie, and again in 1984 for the birth of her only grandchild, Nichole. Kat's greatest joy was caring for her family; however, the center of her life has always been her faith. Kathryn's proudest moment was dedicating her life to the Lord during an alter call at her Grandpa Wolfe's church at age 11. In her later years, Kat became well-known for her faithfulness and gratitude by declaring, "Thank you, Lord. Thank you" for everything from making it through a coughing spell to getting into bed each night. Kathryn is survived by her four children, Kathy Cox Lohrman, John Cox, Jerry Cox, and Ron (Lori) Cox; granddaughter, Nichole (Megan) Lohrman-Novak; brother, Paul Taylor; sister, Jeannette Wolfe; sisters-in-law, Berta Cox and Joan Cox; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. In addition to her parents, Kathryn is preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Charles, their infant daughter Pamela Kay Cox, brothers John Taylor Jr. and James Taylor, sister Betty (Howard) Kyte and in-laws Rita Taylor and Charles Wolfe. The family would like to thank the care providers at The Inn at Summit Trail and Capital City Hospice for their unwavering dedication to Kat during her final years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kirkersville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 7, Kirkersville, Ohio 43033 or your local hospice care provider. Graveside funeral services will be held in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, Ohio on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 11a.m. If you choose to attend, please practice social distancing. Please log onto hoskinsonfuneral.com to view a video tribute to Kathryn or leave a message of support for the Cox family. HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Kathryn and the Cox family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2020