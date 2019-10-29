|
Croasdaile, Kathryn
Chagrin Falls resident Kathryn Myers Croasdaile, wife, devoted mother, beloved aunt, businesswoman, and friend, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was 59. Kathryn was born in 1960, in Camden, New Jersey to Warren and Rosemary Myers (nee Robb). She graduated from Kenyon College with a B.A. in economics and completed work towards an MBA at The Ohio State University. Kathryn married David Glenn Croasdaile. (October 26, 1991), in Columbus, Ohio. In the following years, Kathy and David built their family, welcoming three sons, Robb, Danny, and Cam. Kathryn began her career working for CompuServe in Columbus, moving to San Francisco with the firm in the 1990s when it was purchased by AOL. She spent the following seven years in California working in the growing web-based industry with notable start-up companies including CNET, MSNBC, and recently at Anixter as a vice president of enterprise sales. Kathryn and her family decided to return to the Midwest in 2005, moving to Chagrin Falls, Ohio to be near family. People were drawn to her energy, optimism, and kindness. Kathryn had an ever-growing circle of friends to whom she was dedicated and fiercely loyal. Kathryn loved sports, both as a participant and a fan. She was an avid runner, competing in local road races, often taking home top prizes. She also enjoyed playing paddle tennis and golf with her husband, sons, and friends. However, her favorite pastime was watching her three sons play lacrosse and traveling the country to watch their competitions. Kathryn is survived by her husband, David Glenn Croasdaile; sons, David Robb Croasdaile, Daniel Hughes Croasdaile, and William Cameron Croasdaile; her mother, Rosemary Robb Myers; her siblings, Rosemary Myers Lehner (Steven), Robert W. Myers, Margaret Myers Schenk (Thomas), and Karen Myers French (Daniel Bowen); her brother-in-law, Richard Edward Croasdaile III (Connie); nephews, Steven Lehner (Amanda), Blake Myers, William Myers, Michael French, Jr., John French, Bennett French; nieces, Katy Lehner (Alex Troutman), Margaret Myers, Lauren Croasdaile Erb (Tom) and Caroline Croasdaile; and her parents-in-law, Richard E. Croasdaile Jr. (Marilyn). She was preceded in death by her father Warren L. Myers. A funeral service will be held at 2p.m. on Friday, November 1, at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 6295 Chagrin River Road, Chagrin Falls, Ohio. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 1-2p.m. A reception will immediately follow at The Country Club, 2825 Lander Rd., Pepper Pike, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The or Kenyon College. Arrangements by Stroud-Lawrence Funeral Home.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019