|
|
White, Kathryn Eileen
1924 - 2019
Kathryn "Eileen" White, age 95, of Hilliard, Ohio, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Kobacker House. Kathryn was born on October 7, 1924 in Columbus, Ohio to Francis M. and Rachel (Harbage) Galentine. Eileen was a 60-plus-year charter member of the Maranatha Baptist Church, member of Eastern Star, American Business Women Association, PTA, Red Hat Association, Hilltop Sorority Ladies, Hilliard American Legion Post #614, Sunshine Girls, Pythian Sisters, Job's Daughters, AARP Association and was a Cub Scout Den Mother. Eileen retired from State of Ohio Motor Vehicle Dept in 1989. She then worked for Highlights for Children for 18 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Joseph White, parents, 5 brothers John, Delbert, Francis, Robert and Jim. Survived by her sons, Joseph C. White and wife, Robin White, Randy L. White and wife, Jody Primmer-White; grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, William Galentine; and sister, Mary Lou Marvin. Visitation will be from 12noon-1pm follow by funeral service at 1pm on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Maranatha Baptist Church, 4663 Trabue Road, Columbus, Ohio 43228 with Pastor Andrew Shearer officiating. Interment Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Visit www.heartandhope.com to share a memory or condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2019