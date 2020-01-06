|
|
Foor, Kathryn
Kathryn A. Foor, 82, formerly of London, died Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Villa of Springfield. Born April 20, 1937 in Gahanna; she was a daughter of Gray and Alvera (Cupp) Hylton. A longtime dedicated follower of Jesus, Kathryn was a member the Restoration Worship Center and a retired realtor with Dick Strait Realty. Survivors include her son, Neil (Kay) Foor Jr.; daughter, Pamela Meintzer (Ron Fields); grandchildren, Karl Meintzer, Noelle Foor and Kelle Foor; great-grandchildren, Keerah Meintzer, Noah Meintzer and Madeline Foor; sister, Shirley Gibson; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, sisters Betty Stuller, Charlotte Stuller, Joan Woolum and Eleanor Mandeville, brother Daniel Hylton and the love of her life for 40 years Neil Foor. Visitation nor funeral services will not be observed. She will join her husband at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family is being served by the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London; where online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2020