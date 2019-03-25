The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Grinstead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Grinstead

Obituary Condolences

Kathryn Grinstead Obituary
Grinstead, Kathryn
1932 - 2019
Kathryn M. Grinstead, age 87, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was born on January 3, 1932 in St. Anthony, Idaho to the late Alphonzo and Clara Hochwart. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Burley E. Grinstead. Kathryn was a graduate of St. Benedict's School of Nursing. She retired from Riverside Hospital, where she worked as a nurse. She enjoyed gardening, traveling and was an avid Ohio State Football Fan. She will be deeply missed by children, Stephan (Geri) Grinstead of Augusta, Georgia, Douglas (Alma) Grinstead of Westerville and Ted Grinstead of Johnstown; grandchildren, Frank, Marisa and Andrew Grinstead; sister, Clara Bragg of Nevada. Graveside Service and burial will be held 11am Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Blendon Central Cemetery Chapel, 6330 Hempstead Road, Westerville, Ohio 43081. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or . Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Arrangements are entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Download Now