|
|
Grinstead, Kathryn
1932 - 2019
Kathryn M. Grinstead, age 87, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was born on January 3, 1932 in St. Anthony, Idaho to the late Alphonzo and Clara Hochwart. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Burley E. Grinstead. Kathryn was a graduate of St. Benedict's School of Nursing. She retired from Riverside Hospital, where she worked as a nurse. She enjoyed gardening, traveling and was an avid Ohio State Football Fan. She will be deeply missed by children, Stephan (Geri) Grinstead of Augusta, Georgia, Douglas (Alma) Grinstead of Westerville and Ted Grinstead of Johnstown; grandchildren, Frank, Marisa and Andrew Grinstead; sister, Clara Bragg of Nevada. Graveside Service and burial will be held 11am Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Blendon Central Cemetery Chapel, 6330 Hempstead Road, Westerville, Ohio 43081. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or . Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Arrangements are entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2019