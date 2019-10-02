|
Drake, Kathryn J.
1952 - 2019
Kathryn J. Drake, age 66, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. Family will receive friends from 2-5 pm on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Rd., Columbus, OH 43229, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 am on Monday, October 7, 2019. Pastor Guiles Richardson officiating. Interment at Groveport Cemetery to immediately follow in procession. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2019