Kelly, Kathryn M.
1922 - 2020
Kathryn Marie Kelly, age 98, of Columbus, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on April 28, 2020. Kathryn was born March 14,1922 to John and Marie Duddleson of Lancaster, Ohio and was the wife of Albert Kelly. Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband Albert, son Michael Kelly, brothers Charles and Bobby and sisters Mary and Jeannie. Those who will miss her dearly are sons, Thomas Kelly and Robert Kelly; and daughter, Vicky Kelly; grandchildren, Terri Ellas, Victoria Richardson Kelly, Angie Livingston, Kevin Kelly, Nicholas Kelly, Steve Basham, Michelle Basham, Kelly (Basham) Hacker and Kimberly (Basham) Sayers; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; her sisters, Helen, Velma, Sylvia, Peggy, Kay and Shirley. She was one of the founding parishioners of St. James the Less Catholic Church where she was a member for over sixty years. Kathryn was a loving and devoted grandmother and loved spending time with her family. Private calling hours will be held for the family followed by a service at Resurrection Cemetery. We will have a Memorial Mass and a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD- CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, OH. Condolences may be left at www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com
1922 - 2020
Kathryn Marie Kelly, age 98, of Columbus, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on April 28, 2020. Kathryn was born March 14,1922 to John and Marie Duddleson of Lancaster, Ohio and was the wife of Albert Kelly. Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband Albert, son Michael Kelly, brothers Charles and Bobby and sisters Mary and Jeannie. Those who will miss her dearly are sons, Thomas Kelly and Robert Kelly; and daughter, Vicky Kelly; grandchildren, Terri Ellas, Victoria Richardson Kelly, Angie Livingston, Kevin Kelly, Nicholas Kelly, Steve Basham, Michelle Basham, Kelly (Basham) Hacker and Kimberly (Basham) Sayers; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; her sisters, Helen, Velma, Sylvia, Peggy, Kay and Shirley. She was one of the founding parishioners of St. James the Less Catholic Church where she was a member for over sixty years. Kathryn was a loving and devoted grandmother and loved spending time with her family. Private calling hours will be held for the family followed by a service at Resurrection Cemetery. We will have a Memorial Mass and a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD- CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, OH. Condolences may be left at www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 2 to May 3, 2020.