Mayer, Kathryn1924 - 2020Kathryn "Kay" Eileen Mayer, age 95, a loving mother who went to her eternal heavenly home June 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born September 4, 1924. Preceded in death by her husband Emerson "Bud", parents Frank and Elizabeth Holland; brother Robert; and sisters Gloria and Patricia. Survived by her son Dan (Joanne); daughters Connie (Randy) Wegener and Sherri (Isam) Saleh; grandchildren Brent Yetter, Neal Wegener, Kathryn (Tony) Kauffmann, Emily (Jeff) Miller, Tariq and Hannah Saleh; great grandchildren Grace and Claire Kauffmann. Longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church. Kay will be remembered as the best mom ever and a proud grandmother and great grandmother who always put God and family first. Friends received Monday 6-8pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. High St. Funeral Service 11 am Tuesday at Zion Lutheran Church, 766 S. High St., where friends will be received 1 hour before the service and procession will form. Burial to follow at Grove City Cemetery. Pastor Wes Hromowyk officiating. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.