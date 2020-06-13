Kathryn Mayer
1924 - 2020
Kathryn "Kay" Eileen Mayer, age 95, a loving mother who went to her eternal heavenly home June 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born September 4, 1924. Preceded in death by her husband Emerson "Bud", parents Frank and Elizabeth Holland; brother Robert; and sisters Gloria and Patricia. Survived by her son Dan (Joanne); daughters Connie (Randy) Wegener and Sherri (Isam) Saleh; grandchildren Brent Yetter, Neal Wegener, Kathryn (Tony) Kauffmann, Emily (Jeff) Miller, Tariq and Hannah Saleh; great grandchildren Grace and Claire Kauffmann. Longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church. Kay will be remembered as the best mom ever and a proud grandmother and great grandmother who always put God and family first. Friends received Monday 6-8pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. High St. Funeral Service 11 am Tuesday at Zion Lutheran Church, 766 S. High St., where friends will be received 1 hour before the service and procession will form. Burial to follow at Grove City Cemetery. Pastor Wes Hromowyk officiating. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
JUN
16
Visitation
10:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
JUN
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
June 13, 2020
Dan and Joanne,
We are so sorry to hear of the loss of your Mother.
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of a long and loving life.
Pam and Jeff Herzog
