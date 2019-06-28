Home

Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
8:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
Kathryn McBride


1945 - 2019
Kathryn McBride Obituary
McBride, Kathryn
1945 - 2019
Kathryn M. McBride, age 73, of Westerville, passed away June 26, 2019. A loving mother who raised six sons. She had a great sense of humor and a passion for reading. Survived by her sons, John III, Michael (Angela), Bryan (Stephanie), William (Carli), Andrew (Heather) and Kevin (Stephanie); grandchildren, Dylan, Kaitlyn, Jayden and Augustus; brothers, James and Charles, sister, Eleanor; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband John P. McBride and her parents Charles and Eleanor Stevenson. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 8 p.m. Private interment.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 29, 2019
