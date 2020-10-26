1/1
Kathryn McCoy
McCoy, Kathryn
1937 - 2020
Kathryn McCoy, 83, of Dublin, passed away October 23, 2020. Kathryn was born January 19, 1937 to Leslie and Helen (Graggs) Burns. She was married to Donald McCoy. Kathryn will be deeply missed by her daughter, Sheri (Dustin) Ash; son-in-law, Brian Shafer; grandchildren, Randy (Tina) Ash, Danielle Ash, Rachael (Luke) Woodring; great-grandchildren, Gavin and Landon Ash; sister, Eileen Lewis, her loving companion, Angel, along with many other family and friends. Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, husband, children Shelley Shafer and Donald McCoy, brother and sisters. Visitation Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 11am until the time of service at 1pm at Newcomer Funeral Home SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, 43123. Burial will be at Green Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
