Padgett, Kathryn
1945 - 2020
Kathryn E. Padgett, went to join the Lord on January 15, 2020. She was born in West Virginia on June 14, 1945 to Omen K. and Evelyn E Walker. Kathryn graduated from Marshall High School and later obtained her LPN Nursing license. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her dogs. Kathryn is known for her art projects and photography with her family. She is survived by her children, Christine (Matt Smith) Ramsey, Richard Ramsey, Evelyn Gilham; grandchildren, Jessica McIntosh, Jennifer Ramsey, Joni Richards, Jamie Richards, Julia Richards, Kayla Ramsey, Rachel Ramsey, Samantha Wolfe; 16 great-grandchildren. Kathryn is preceded in death by her husband Dennis Padgett, granddaughter Brandy, her parents, brother Omen K. Walker Jr., sister Evelyn E. Rist. Friends and family may call from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Kathryn's home. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at the home. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020