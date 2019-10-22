|
Bixler, Kathryn R.
1927 - 2019
Kathryn R. Bixler, age 92, of Columbus, OH, passed away October 21, 2019 at home. Member of Crossroads Baptist Church. Survived by children, Sheila Croy, Pamela Wise, Bill, Carl, and Walter Brown, Richard, Sheryl and Curtis Bixler; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Daniel Coons; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband Bill Bixler, children Jerry and Jimmy Brown, Carolyn Gazik, Kathy Brown and Sandy Bixler, brothers and sisters. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Thursday 6-8 p.m. Service will be held at Crossroads Baptist Church, 5075 Cleveland Avenue, Columbus, OH Friday at 11 a.m. with visitation 1 hour before the service. Pastor Paul Gabriel, officiating. Interment Riverside Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019