Thompson, Kathryn
1937 - 2019
Kathryn R. Thompson, 81, of Sebring, FL passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Mrs. Thompson was born June 17, 1937 in Obetz, OH to George G. and Ruth Helen (Seymour) Taylor. Kathryn moved to this area in 1997 from Groveport, OH. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sebring and the Order of the Eastern Star Groveport Chapter #440. Kathryn was an avid sports fan and enjoyed quilting. Survivors include her loving husband of almost 63 years, George; children, Douglas and Lisa Thompson of Cave Creek, AZ, Sharon and Dale Sharp of Orlando, FL, Dennis and Mindy Thompson of Canal Winchester, OH; siblings, Lee and Irene Taylor of Springfield, OH, Agnes Morrison of Avon Park, FL, Fred Schroeder of Gahanna, OH and Harriet and Mike Donavon of NC; 6 grandchildren. Kathryn was preceded in death by her sisters Georgia Schroeder, Daisy Kelly and Karen Herron and a brother-in-law Jim Morrison. Kathryn's family and friends will celebrate her life with a service, 11am Thursday, March 21, 2019, in the Chapel of Peace at Lakeview Memorial Gardens. On-line condolences may be shared by visiting www.bankspagetheus.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, Wildwood.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2019