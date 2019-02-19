The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Rutherford Funeral Home
2383 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43202
614-299-1153
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Rutherford Funeral Home
2383 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43202
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
the Chapel at Union Cemetery
Trimble, Kathryn
1925 - 2019
Kathryn E. Trimble, age 93, of Columbus, died Monday, February 18 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She retired from Industrial Nucleonics/AccuRay Corp. Preceded in death by husband Ulysses R. Trimble, 4 children, 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Kathryn is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was a former member of Benton, Ky. Church of Christ. Friends may call from 11 am-1 pm Friday, February 22 at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME, 2383 N. High St., Columbus. A Service will be held at 1:30 pm on Friday in the Chapel at Union Cemetery. Condolences may be left at: www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019
