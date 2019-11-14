|
Barker, Kathy
Kathy Barker, age 55, passed away on October 23, 2019. She was born on December 17, 1963 to the late Geraldine and Charles Hustead Sr. in Orrville, Ohio. Kathy was employed by Bob Evans for 30 years. She was strong-willed and a hard-worker. Kathy loved horses and fishing. She will be missed by many friends. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Justin McIntyre (girlfriend, Amber McMurry); and close friend, Stan Simmons. She was preceded by her husband George in 2013. The family will receive guests on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8p.m. at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City. There will be a Graveside Service at 1 p.m. at South Webster Cemetery. To leave condolences for Kathy's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2019