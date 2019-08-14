Home

Kathy Lynn Damante, age 57, of Hilliard, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was a pre-school teacher at the Hilliard United Methodist Church for 25 years. Preceded in death by father Larry Mourn, father-in-law Angelo Damante, numerous aunts and uncles. Survived by loving husband of 34 years, Joel; son, Andrew Damante; daughter, Allison Damante; mother, Rita Mourn; sister, Terri Austin; brother, Steven Mourn; mother-in-law, Rose Damante; aunt, Martha Newlun; uncle, Mike McClain; several nieces, nephews, cousins, a host of friends and special furry friends, Murphy and Merlin. A Celebration of Life service will be held 1 pm Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Hilliard United Methodist Church, 5445 Scioto Darby Rd, Hilliard, OH 43026. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hilliard United Methodist Church Pre-School. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019
