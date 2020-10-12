Dutney, Kathy
1947 - 2020
Kathleen Anne Dutney died peacefully in her home on October 10, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio at the age of 72 after living with Parkinson's Disease for the last five years. Kathy is survived by her husband, Robert Hanf; two sons, Rob Zelch and Michael Zelch (Laura); siblings, Eileen Kicken-Dutney (Jan) and Sharon Ore (Tim); grandchildren, Zoe, Chloe, Bailey, Zachary, and Michael. She is preceded in death by her mother Dorothy Dutney and father Jack Dutney. Kathy grew up in Pittsburgh, PA. She graduated from North Hills High School. She earned degrees from Kent State University and Southern Connecticut State University. She spent 31 years as an educator. She was a teacher in Akron, Ohio and a social worker in Milford, CT and Reynoldsburg, OH. She also taught in the school of Social Work at The Ohio State University. Kathy was one of the first school social workers in Ohio. Her life's work was dedicated to helping the most vulnerable children in public schools. Kathy was a loving and involved grandmother to her five grandchildren. Some of her happiest days were spent with family on summer vacations in Cape Cod and at home cooking and playing with her grandchildren. Kathy and her husband Bob enjoyed travelling all over the world, particularly enjoying their travels to Europe. Kathy was a gentle, kind, and generous person. Her countless selfless acts of kindness spread warmth and happiness to everyone who knew her. A private family service is scheduled for Monday, October 19, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
. Online: https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate
. By Mail: Donation Processing The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
to view a webcasting of the family service, and to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.