Gerard, Kathy
1930 - 2018
Kathy Gerard at age 88 recently passed peacefully on 8/16/2018 after living a life filled with vim and vigor, inspiring to many. Her children, Jim, Jeff and Beth, invite you to a celebration of her life at the Worthington Presbyterian Church on June 1 (773 High St, Worthington). A lunch will be served at noon in the church, followed by a 1-2 pm chapel service. An open house will be held from 6-9 pm at Kathy's home. All are welcome for any part of these services. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 29, 2019