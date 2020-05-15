Good, Kathy
1934 - 2020
Kathy Good (Fout) passed away on May 10, 2020. She is survived by daughter, Vanessa Offenbacher and Son-in-Law, Klaus Offenbacher. She is preceded in death by her husband, Captain Kenneth R. Good; parents, Fred and Katheryn Fout; sister, Flora Mae McClure and brothers Fred Jr., Leroy and Dennis Fout. On behalf of our family we cannot thank enough Dr. Sarah Schwarz and Riverside Methodist Hospital for their kindness given the times of uncertainty that we are all experiencing. They did the best they could to keep us informed when we were not able to be with her. We would be remiss not to acknowledge the amazing care we once again received from the Concord Township EMS and Fire Department. Their kindness was beyond comforting. We also must thank Grady Memorial Hospital in Delaware for the kindness shown and providing us a safe environment to say goodbye.
Our kindest appreciation has to go to Craig Hungler from Schoedinger. Besides being an amazing gentleman, he and his wife were friends of both my father and mother. It was beyond comforting to have him at this point in our lives. He might not have realized it, but he provided great strength and kindness to my mother, Klaus and I when dad passed, but once again was an amazing source of strength to Klaus and I with mom. We cannot thank you enough. My parents were lucky to call you and Kathy friends. Thank you again. To all of our family, friends and neighbors your kindness and love are so appreciated. In lieu of flowers the family request you make a donation to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 15 to May 17, 2020.