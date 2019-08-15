|
Kloman, Kathy
1982 - 2019
Kathy Jean Kloman, age 37, passed away August 13 due to complications from myotonic muscular dystrophy. She was born on May 7, 1982 in Columbus, OH. Kathy spent her days with friends creating artwork at ARC Industries and shared a residence at I Am Boundless (McDowell Road, Grove City). Her family thanks the staff at both places for their care and dedication. In her spare time, Kathy was a prolific artist. Her work was shown at Sunapple Studios and the Columbus Cultural Arts Center, and appeared on an episode of Broad & High. Kathy loved watching Batman Forever, Power Rangers, Goosebumps, Unsolved Mysteries, Ghostbusters, Walking With Dinosaurs, and painting along with Bob Ross. She collected one-dollar bills; they were her favorite gift for birthdays and other occasions, and helped fund her vast collection of markers, pens and other drawing materials. Kathy was a Scotch tape enthusiast; being a recipient of one of her presents meant getting through yards of cellophane. Her other interests included putting labels on everything (including the label maker) and convincing her family to play a round of Left Center Right. Every summer, for 32 years, she went with her family to Pentwater, MI, to ride dune buggies, visit her favorite horses at Rainbow Ranch, watch sunsets at the beach, and win big bucks playing slots at the casino. Kathy never met a stranger. She came to every conversation equipped with a variety of facts and an unabashed honesty that never failed to elicit laughter. She will be missed dearly by all. Preceded in death by her mother Jane Alice Geissbuhler Kloman, grandparents Genevieve L. Kloman, John O. Geissbuhler and Hannah T. Geissbuhler. Survived by father, Kent Kloman; and sister, Karen Kloman (Brian Ludwig); grandfather, Edward Kloman; uncles and aunts, Karl (Carol) Kloman, George (Michelle) Geissbuhler; cousins, Jill (Chris) Reichert, Ryan (Melissa) Kloman, Blake Geissbuhler, Anna Geissbuhler, Greg (Heidi) Geissbuhler, Jamey (Amy) Geissbuhler and Karen (Eric Schmidt); and many other members of her extended family. A brief memorial service, will begin at 5 p.m. followed by visitation from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21 at SCHOEDINEGR NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd, Columbus, OH 43221. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to IAmBoundless.org, ARC Industries or . To share a special memory of Kathy or to sigh her online guestbook, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019