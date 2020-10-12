1/
Pryor, Kathy L.
1953 - 2020
Kathy L. Pryor, age 67, passed away September 29, 2020 at Riverside Hospital. She was born May 10 to Ralph E. and Jenna L. (Johnston) Berry Jr. Kathy graduated from West High School. She worked for Arion Care Solutions in Arizona and also provided in home care for parents who had children with special needs. She worked with the International Rett Syndrome Association. Kathy enjoyed pretty and unique things, antiques, and discovering new places. Survived by two sisters, Lynn Jenkins (Ron) and Beth Gillman (Dennis); nieces, nephews, significant other and dear friend, Dave Maxwell, and good friend, Mike Pryor. Kathy's heart was broken when her daughter Carol passed away October 9, 2011, from Rett Syndrome at the age of 33. A memorial will be held for family at Sunset Cemetery, October 23, 2020 at 11am when we lay Carol's ashes to rest with her grandpa, Ralph E. Berry Jr.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 12 to Oct. 18, 2020.
