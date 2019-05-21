|
|
Montgomery, Kathy
1956 - 2019
Kathy Montgomery, age 63, passed away May 19, 2019. Celebration of Life 11AM Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Gennessee Avenue Church of Christ, 1889 Gennessee Ave., where her family will receive friends from 10AM until time of service. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To extend condolences to the family, please visit Kathy's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 28, 2019