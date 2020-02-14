|
|
Putty, Kathy
1954 - 2020
Kathy Jean Putty, age 65, passed away February 13, 2020 at Columbus West Park Care Center. Preceded in death by mother Hester Cole and father David Daniels. Survived by children, Ronald B. Putty, Sherry R. Douglas and Darlene M. Putty; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St., Wednesday, February 19 from 5-7 PM, where service will be held 7 PM. Rev. Tim Lee officiating.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2020