Kathy Scott

Scott, Kathy
1952 - 2020
Kathy Lee Scott, 67, died unexpectedly on June 23, 2020 in Delaware, Ohio. Kathy was born on July 2, 1952 in Austin Texas, the daughter of Littleton and Ruby Scott. Kathy graduated from Robertson High School in Las Vegas, New Mexico and went on to receive both an undergraduate and Masters degree from Highlands University, also in Las Vegas, New Mexico. Kathy spent almost 30 years as a guidance counselor, dedicating her life to improving the lives of her students and helping them succeed. She joined the counseling staff at Thomas Worthington High School, serving as their department chair for many years, and was tireless in her efforts. Even following her retirement in 2018, Kathy kept busy organizing and managing various events and volunteering with local senior citizens. Nothing brought Kathy as much joy in life as fishing, gardening, cooking, singing, and playing her guitar. Kathy was happily married to William "Bill" Blake on August 5, 2006 who was her partner in life for almost 14 years at the time of her death. Kathy was preceded in death by her mother Ruby Otto Scott. She is survived by her sons, Robin (Krista Richey) King and his son, Alex Murray, Mark (Lynette) King and their son, Preston; her step-daughter, Deirdre (Merle) Crutchfield III, and their sons, Merle and Nathan; her step-son, Randy (Julian) Bennett King; her father, Littleton (Karin) Scott; her two brothers, Tom (Debbie) King and Bob Scott; Bill's children, Jennifer (Colin) Monahan and their son, Everett and William (Sarah) Blake and their children, Vivian, Evelyn, and Farrall. Kathy will be greatly missed by her family, friends, coworkers and the numerous students whose lives she touched. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Lifeline of Ohio, Attn: Contributions, 770 Kinnear Rd., Columbus, OH 43212 or online at lifelineofohio.org/contribute/ A small gathering of immediate family and close friends will be held at Bill and Kathy's home this Saturday, the Fourth of July, from 12-4 outdoors. A future celebration of life, with extended friends and family, to be arranged when possible. Arrangements completed by Jerry Spears Funeral Home with Crematory, 2693 West Broad St., Columbus, Ohio.
1952 - 2020
Kathy Lee Scott, 67, died unexpectedly on June 23, 2020 in Delaware, Ohio. Kathy was born on July 2, 1952 in Austin Texas, the daughter of Littleton and Ruby Scott. Kathy graduated from Robertson High School in Las Vegas, New Mexico and went on to receive both an undergraduate and Masters degree from Highlands University, also in Las Vegas, New Mexico. Kathy spent almost 30 years as a guidance counselor, dedicating her life to improving the lives of her students and helping them succeed. She joined the counseling staff at Thomas Worthington High School, serving as their department chair for many years, and was tireless in her efforts. Even following her retirement in 2018, Kathy kept busy organizing and managing various events and volunteering with local senior citizens. Nothing brought Kathy as much joy in life as fishing, gardening, cooking, singing, and playing her guitar. Kathy was happily married to William "Bill" Blake on August 5, 2006 who was her partner in life for almost 14 years at the time of her death. Kathy was preceded in death by her mother Ruby Otto Scott. She is survived by her sons, Robin (Krista Richey) King and his son, Alex Murray, Mark (Lynette) King and their son, Preston; her step-daughter, Deirdre (Merle) Crutchfield III, and their sons, Merle and Nathan; her step-son, Randy (Julian) Bennett King; her father, Littleton (Karin) Scott; her two brothers, Tom (Debbie) King and Bob Scott; Bill's children, Jennifer (Colin) Monahan and their son, Everett and William (Sarah) Blake and their children, Vivian, Evelyn, and Farrall. Kathy will be greatly missed by her family, friends, coworkers and the numerous students whose lives she touched. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Lifeline of Ohio, Attn: Contributions, 770 Kinnear Rd., Columbus, OH 43212 or online at lifelineofohio.org/contribute/ A small gathering of immediate family and close friends will be held at Bill and Kathy's home this Saturday, the Fourth of July, from 12-4 outdoors. A future celebration of life, with extended friends and family, to be arranged when possible. Arrangements completed by Jerry Spears Funeral Home with Crematory, 2693 West Broad St., Columbus, Ohio.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.