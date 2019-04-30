|
|
Coates, Kathy Sue
1964 - 2019
Kathy Sue Coates, age 54, of Columbus, OH, passed away peacefully at Mt. Carmel/St. Ann's Hospital on April 28, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. She was born on November 14, 1964 in Huntington, WV. Kathy is survived by her mother, Doris (Wellman) Coates (Larry); siblings, Terri Coates (Phil) and James David Coates; soul mate, Chris Murphy; grandmother, Daisy Wellman; niece, Tabitha Urban; nephew, Travis (Taylor) Coates; aunt, Linda Bright; uncle, Bill Ross; and cousin, Lisa Ross; special friends, Denise Lafferty and Kristi Deal; and many friends. She is preceded in death by father James E. Coates. Kathy worked for UPS for years and then traveled for a living with the carnival, which she loved and made life long friends. She loved her animals more than anything. Her cats and her horses were so important to her. Actually any animal. She graduated from East High School in 1982. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 6-8pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to ASPCA or your local shelter. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 1, 2019