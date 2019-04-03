Ware, Kathy

1958 - 2019

Kathy L. Ware, 60, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away on April 1, 2019 at OSU Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. Kathy L. Ware was born in Columbus, Ohio to the union of Jack H. and Phyllis B. Ware on October 6, 1958. A product of public schools in Gary, Indiana and a graduate of Walkersville High School in 1976. Kathy earned a Bachelor's degree from Central Michigan University in Computer Science. Held programmer positions in Banking at Huntington and Chase banks where her talents will be missed. Kathy was preceded in death by father Jack Herbert Ware Sr. and grandparents. She is survived by her mother, Phyllis B. Ware of San Diego, CA; sister; Patricia A. Hobson; brothers, Jack H. Ware, Jr. (Ivy), Paul V. Ware, Sr. (Blenda), Joseph D. Ware, Sr., Kevin M. Ware, Sr. (Gail), all of Ohio; brother, Herbert L. Ware (Gale) and sister, Brenda Kay Ware of California; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the James Cancer center and Hospice care givers. Family will receive friends from 4:30-5PM followed by Memorial Service at 5P.M. Friday, April 5, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 East Livingston Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43232. Family members will be officiating. Memorials can be given to Schoedinger funeral services in care of the Ware family.