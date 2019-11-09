|
Fox, Katie
Katie "Bug" (Kennedy) Fox, 32 of Columbus, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 6th, 2019. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on October 31st, 1987. Katie was employed by Zenos for the last 7 years, where her co-workers and customers became her second family. She loved gardening, traveling and dogs. Bug was known for her infectious laugh and she was everyone's favorite Ginger. She loved to play in make up and could pull off some incredible looks at her famous Halloween parties. When you think of Katie, celebrate the good memories you have with her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest. Her stubborn, yet loving and caring personality will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Most importantly, Bug had a deep love for her family, and cherished the times they spent together, Katie is survived by the love of her life, husband Mark Fox and their fur babies Kobe, Jax and Ralph. Gardening partner and best friend; her devoted mother Cindy Jones, stepdad Rick Jones, her incredible tribe of siblings; Pat (Jen, Tre, Kearstin) Kennedy, Chris (Amy, Kadyn) Kennedy, Kellie (Adam) Meadows, Ricky Jones, Karlie Jones (Cody Beck), her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sandy Fox and Poppa fox, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Matt and Chrissy (Fox) Tschirner (Eric and Mhing), and an abundance of cousins. Katie is preceded in death by her father Michael Kennedy, grandmother Laurene "Mumzy" Kennedy, grandfather and grandmother Dale and Rita Myers. The family would like to express their gratitude to Zenos for their love and support during this difficult time. Family will receive friends at MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home at 1068 S. High St. on Tuesday November 12 from 4-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial 10 am Wednesday at St. Mary Church 684 S. Third St. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. To view video and on-line register visit www.
