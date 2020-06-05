Noe, Katie
1981 - 2020
Katie Sara Beth Noe, age 39, born and raised in Grove City, Ohio; passed away Saturday May 30, 2020. She is predeceased by her father Rick, son Dillon and cousin Kelly. Katie is survived by her children, Zoey and Antonio; mom, Stephanie; brother, Ethan; aunts, Tami, Ruth and Pat; nieces and nephew, Sera, Brooklyn, Kyle; and special friends, Cindy, Angie, Melissa and Billy; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 3-5pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 5pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
1981 - 2020
Katie Sara Beth Noe, age 39, born and raised in Grove City, Ohio; passed away Saturday May 30, 2020. She is predeceased by her father Rick, son Dillon and cousin Kelly. Katie is survived by her children, Zoey and Antonio; mom, Stephanie; brother, Ethan; aunts, Tami, Ruth and Pat; nieces and nephew, Sera, Brooklyn, Kyle; and special friends, Cindy, Angie, Melissa and Billy; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 3-5pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 5pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 5 to Jun. 8, 2020.