Noe, Katie1981 - 2020Katie Sara Beth Noe, age 39, born and raised in Grove City, Ohio; passed away Saturday May 30, 2020. She is predeceased by her father Rick, son Dillon and cousin Kelly. Katie is survived by her children, Zoey and Antonio; mom, Stephanie; brother, Ethan; aunts, Tami, Ruth and Pat; nieces and nephew, Sera, Brooklyn, Kyle; and special friends, Cindy, Angie, Melissa and Billy; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 3-5pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 5pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.