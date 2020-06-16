Katie Specie
1957 - 2020
Katie Ann Specie, age 63, passed away on June 15, 2020. Katie was an avid slot player. Everyone liked her, she always found good in people. She is preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Mary Specie. She is survived by her twin sister, Peggy; brother, Jeff; and nephew, Tim. She is also survived by many other relatives and friends. Special thanks to Katie's longtime friends, Debbie and John Little for all of their love and support; also a thank you to her cousin Cindy Poling for all she has done. Services will be held at a later date.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.
