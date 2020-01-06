|
|
Staley, Katie
1919 - 2020
Katie Staley, age 100, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor. She was born on June 26, 1919, in Columbus to the late Francesco and Vergilia Bucchicchio. Katie is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband of 39 years, James Staley and sisters Katherine Bucchicchio, Theresa Vitale, Mary Patete, and Violet Carollo. She is survived by her sister, Nettie Burcsu; and nieces and nephews. Katie retired from Serta Simmons Bedding Company in 1979. She was a savvy shopper, eager traveler, and avid "casino-goer." She loved family gatherings and hosting Thanksgiving dinners. In accordance with Katie's wishes there will be no visitation. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 10 a.m., in Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel (within the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery), 6445 S. High St., Lockbourne, with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted with JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020