Home

POWERED BY

Services
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel (within the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery)
6445 S. High St.
Lockbourne, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katie Staley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katie Staley


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katie Staley Obituary
Staley, Katie
1919 - 2020
Katie Staley, age 100, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor. She was born on June 26, 1919, in Columbus to the late Francesco and Vergilia Bucchicchio. Katie is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband of 39 years, James Staley and sisters Katherine Bucchicchio, Theresa Vitale, Mary Patete, and Violet Carollo. She is survived by her sister, Nettie Burcsu; and nieces and nephews. Katie retired from Serta Simmons Bedding Company in 1979. She was a savvy shopper, eager traveler, and avid "casino-goer." She loved family gatherings and hosting Thanksgiving dinners. In accordance with Katie's wishes there will be no visitation. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 10 a.m., in Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel (within the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery), 6445 S. High St., Lockbourne, with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted with JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -