Viney, Katsuko Fujita
1931 - 2020
Katsuko Fujita Viney, 88, of Gahanna, passed away February 27, 2020. Kay was born March 15, 1931 to Yoshiji and Saki (Omura) Fujita. She was deeply committed to her family and her life-long circle of friends. After working 27 years as a military tailor, Kay never stopped pursuing new interests and hobbies. She was married to Louis K. Viney for 27 years until his passing. Kay will be deeply missed by her children, Marie (Masa) Himeshima, Clara Viney; grandchildren, Gigi (Brad) Anderson, Emi (Keenan) Kalina; great-grandchildren, Daniel, Wyatt, Killian, Delaney Kay, Brennox; brother Yukio (Sachiko) Fujita; sister, Yoko Fujita, nieces, Kaoru, Risa; and beloved pet, Saki. Kay was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Chie and beloved pet Jazmyn. Private burial will be at Mifflin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cranio Care Bears. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2020