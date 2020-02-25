|
|
Turner, Kay Ellen
1952 - 2020
Kay Ellen Turner, age 67, of Grove City, OH, died 02/22/20 from complications associated with her recent diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. Kay was the oldest daughter of Carl Lincoln and Mary Evelyn (Gotzmeister) Meyer who both preceded her in death. Kay is survived by husband, John of 48 "Wonderful Years"; twin daughters, born on April-Fools-Day, Nerissa Hoy and husband, Dan, and Nora Van Cleave and husband, John; plus two remarkable grandsons, Evan and Landon. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews from her sister, Dee Harlor and husband, Scott; and a sister-in-law, Leslie Kramer and husband, Jeff. Kay graduated from Grove City High School class of 1970. Several years later, she retired from Southwestern City Schools as office Secretary. She loved her job, loved the staff and students, and they loved her. When out and about Kay was often approached by former admiring students that attended a school where she worked. Kay often volunteered her time and funds to support the activities of students less fortunate. She always considered it a worthwhile investment in everyone's future. During her short time with us, she was an accomplished Singer, Blue Bird Leader, Softball Coach, Breast Cancer Survivor, Chaperone, and an avid Baseball fan to her two grandsons. Her grandsons where her life, her breath, her reason for being born. Kay loved her special annual trip (Girls Weekend) where Kay, Dee, Nerissa, Nora, niece Brandee and Brandee's daughter Anja would spend a long weekend in Chicago, shopping, dining, sightseeing and touring. Kay would sigh and softly smile when cardinals appeared in the trees, she believed they were sent to remind her of her parents and loved ones she had lost. Now, we also believe and hope when you spot the next red bird you will remember our beloved Kay and think fondly of her and your loved ones no longer with us. Kay requested that we forego normal funeral/viewing traditions and celebrate her life, her spirit and her love, sometime later when the healing has started and we have only good memories and recollection of fun times she gave us all. May God bless and keep her close, the women I love. If you must; Kay requests, in lieu of flowers, you support, one of her favorite charities Meals-on-Wheels, The Mid-Ohio Food Bank, or our newest interest the Wexner Medical Cancer Research. Arrangements with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, Grove City, Ohio, where online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2020