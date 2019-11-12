|
Barnett, Kay F.
1951 - 2019
Kay Francis Barnett, age 68. Sunrise January 3, 1951 and Sunset November 9, 2019. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Friday, November 15, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the BARNETT Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019