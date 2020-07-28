Hunter, Kay

1933 - 2020

Catherine "Kay" Hunter, age 86, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 27, 1933 to the late Mike and Savannah Vergis. Kay is survived by her daughter, Terry Lynn Barlow; son, Stephen M. Dick; grandchildren, Donnie Burwell and Cindy Burwell along with their families; cousins, Michael Bean, Christine Spring, Joyce Vergis and Russell Vergis, along with their families. SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with her care.



