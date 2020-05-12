Kemmerling (Walker), Kay
1949 - 2020
Kay Walker Kemmerling, 70, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020 at home with her devoted husband by her side. Kay was born July 4, 1949 in Martins Ferry, Ohio to Mary (Whiting) Petroff and the late William Petroff. She was an excellent waitress whose personality could light up a room. Although she worked at several different restaurants, her longest period of service was at Bob Evans in St Clairsville. Everyone who met Kay couldn't help but love her! She was a member of Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church and perhaps the most devoted fan of Jamboree in the Hills there ever was, having attended every year since 1977. In addition to her mother, Mary, she will be greatly missed by her husband Ron Kemmerling, who simply adored her… as well as her children: Denny (Jackie) Walker, Jason (Allyson) Walker and Kellie (Kevin) Fausnaugh; grandchildren: Katherine, Madison, Logan, Abbie and Harper; step-children: Ron Jr. (Dee Dee), Bill-deceased (Dana) and Adam (Jennifer); step-grandchildren: Grant, Todd, Nick (Sara), James, Kasey, Adam Jr., Isaiah, Jacob, Lexie and Taylor; step-great-grandchild, Hania. Kay is also survived by her sister Jan Heburn; brothers Tony and Scott Petroff; extended family and many wonderful friends. Family will receive friends from 2-5pm on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd. Gahanna, OH 43230. Additional viewing on Saturday from 12-1pm at Holly Memorial Gardens, 73360 Pleasant Grove Rd., Colerain, OH 43916. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Hospice (ghospice.com) in appreciation of the loving care they provided for Kay and her family. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or to extend condolences.
1949 - 2020
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 12 to May 13, 2020.