Gray, Kay Lea
1957 - 2020
Kay Lea Gray, age 63, of Columbus, passed away March 17, 2020. She attended First Baptist Church in Grove City. Preceded in death by her parents Richard "Dick" D. Gray, Wilma J. Gray. Survivors include Keith L. and Midge Gray, Francis L. Gray, James M. and Maureen Gray; and numerous Family and Friends. Kay was a loving and giving person always thinking of other. She will be deeply missed by her dog Bella and all of all her family and friends who knew and loved her. "Keep on the sunny side"?. A celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Arrangements with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, where online guest book may be signed at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2020