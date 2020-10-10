Nakanishi, Kay
1927 - 2020
Kay Nakanishi, age 93 passed peacefully on October 10, 2020 at home surrounded by her loved ones. Kay was born in Japan on September 26, 1927. Kay was a loving and devoted wife who was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years of marriage, James S. Nakanishi. Kay and James were married in Japan in 1952 while James was serving in the U.S. Air Force which brought her to the United States. Kay was proud to become a U.S. Citizen. Seamstress at the Lockbourne Air Force Base. Avid bingo player who loved the outdoors and gardening. Kay was very involved with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, whom she loved so much. She is survived by children, Larry (Katrina) Nakanishi, Ronald (Sheree) Nakanishi, Lois Spiert, and Sandy (Kenny) Nakanishi-Hall; grandchildren, Michael (Carrie) Spiert, Amber (Blake) Hoffman, Mesha (Todd) Whitman, Naaman (Vanessa) Nakanishi, Erin (Michael) Seifert, Seth (Callie) Nakanishi, Nariko (Kim) Nakanishi, and Justin Nakanishi; 20 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters, other relatives, and Marion Castle. Family will receive friends, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 beginning at 11 a.m. until time of Celebration of Life Service at 1 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Lockbourne, Ohio. To sign and view Kay's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com