Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graumlich & Son
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Graumlich & Son
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Kay Neel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay Neel


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kay Neel Obituary
Neel, Kay
1951 - 2019
Kay E. Neel, age 68, of Columbus, passed away October 12, 2019. Kay was an accomplished writer, who had a deep appreciation and love for music and reading. Preceded in death by her parents Fred and Doris Bartley. Survived by husband, Mark Neel; daughter, Abigail Neel; and other relatives. Family will receive friends Thursday, October 17, 2019 beginning at 1 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St. Pastor Edward Engelbrecht officiating. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions be directed to NAMI (www.nami.org). To sign and view Kay's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now