Neel, Kay
1951 - 2019
Kay E. Neel, age 68, of Columbus, passed away October 12, 2019. Kay was an accomplished writer, who had a deep appreciation and love for music and reading. Preceded in death by her parents Fred and Doris Bartley. Survived by husband, Mark Neel; daughter, Abigail Neel; and other relatives. Family will receive friends Thursday, October 17, 2019 beginning at 1 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St. Pastor Edward Engelbrecht officiating. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions be directed to NAMI (www.nami.org). To sign and view Kay's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019