Redman, Kay1937 - 2020Kay Redman, age 82, passed away July 18, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 1-2PM on Thursday, July 30, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. A Celebration of Life Service will be streamed online to allow family and friends to honor Kay together at a distance. To attend the service remotely, send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, please visit Kay's memorial celebration wall at