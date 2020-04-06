|
Thompson, Kay
1951 - 2020
Kay Thompson, age 68, of Grove City, known to many as Nana passed away at home on April 4, 2020. Retired Division Chief with Ohio Department of Insurance. Nana was a giving person to so many. She is preceded in death by her husband Lewis Thompson, sister-in-law and friend Lenny Smith. Survived by daughter, Raychelle Sieck; son, Jason (Melissa) Thompson; 7 grandchildren, James Buckler, Morgan (Tyler Maynard) Thompson, Cameron McGuire, Scotlyn Thompson, Jackson and Gabriel Thompson, and Ella Thompson; great-granddaughter, Josephine Maynard; lifelong friends who were like sisters, Kathy Spencer and Joyce Reed; other relatives. Due to current health restrictions a private family visitation and service to be held Thursday, April 9, 2020 at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St, Columbus, Ohio, with Rev. Dr. Marilyn Miller officiating. Private burial to follow at Sunset Cemetery. To leave the family a message online and to sign virtual register book to be given to the family please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2020