Truitt, Kay

1925 - 2020

Kay Truitt, passed peacefully from this life to the next on September 3, 2020. Witty and intelligent, Kay is also a tremendously positive, loving, and gracious spirit. Kay's husband of 66 years, Frank Truitt, preceded her in death. Their love for each other is legendary. "66 wonderful years!" Kay wrote in her notes. Two of Kay and Frank's daughters survive them -- Jean Truitt Ervasti and Nancy Truitt Blosser. Kay and Frank's third daughter, Susan Truitt, predeceased them. Kay lit up over babies and children. She ardently loves and enjoys the love of her nine grandchildren and their families: Caroline Blosser, Grant Blosser, Jean Blosser Brown, Scott Blosser, Jack Ervasti, Lark Ervasti, Tory Loux, Austen Smith, and Ian Smith. Kay delighted to welcome four great-grandchildren. Kay's circle of love includes her nieces and nephews, and her many friends. Kay appreciated the beauty of hollyhocks, carefully shepherding hollyhock seeds from one season to the next. She relished trips to Disney World's The Magic Kingdom and to Cape Cod. Kay possessed a stellar vocabulary and exquisite penmanship. She was a big fan of unplanned drives and detours. She loved books and sing-alongs. Kay was the maker of the best pumpkin pies ever. Born Katharine Ellen Turner on September 14, 1925 to Frank Bruce Turner and Gertrude Marguerite (nee Kerle) Turner, Kay has many happy memories from her early life on Cape Cod. After her mother died when Kay was in elementary school, Kay was raised, with her sister Margaret, by Kay's great-aunt Bertha Brackett in Belmont, Massachusetts. Kay loved her brothers Arthur and Bruce, her sister Margaret Howard, and her half-brother Robert, all of whom predeceased her. Her beloved half-sister Myra McGuire survives her. Kay was a scholar; therefore always a learner. She graduated from Belmont High School in 1943. Kay competed for and won the sole full scholarship then given yearly to The Katharine Gibbs School, Boston. Kay, a popular and outstanding student, was the Editor of the yearbook and graduated in 1945. Kay wanted a big adventure, so, knowing no-one, she traveled by train to Ohio to attend college. Kay met Frank at the very start of their freshman year, and lots of great stories begin right there. Kay and Frank married in 1948. Kay graduated from Otterbein College in 1949 with a BA in Sociology. Kay taught in elementary school classrooms and one-on-one as a teacher of reading. A fiercely loyal coach's wife for decades, Kay and Frank built a fun and successful second career together as realtors. Kay was awarded the Ohio Association of Realtors President's Sales Club Award of Achievement in 1998, and recognized by the Columbus Board of Realtors Twenty-Five Million Dollar Club in 2004. A defender of children and the vulnerable, Kay had special compassion for those who might be mistreated, hungry, or homeless. If you desire to give to a charity in her name, you might consider a charity you trust which addresses one of these needs. Kay was a terrific joke-teller, possessing impeccable timing and recall. If you would like to share a joke Kay told you or a memory of her, you may email it to KayJokesBook@gmail.com. We will miss our mom's jokes, positive outlook, and constant words of love. But most of all, as her daughters, we just miss her as our mom. Kay leaned in to the promise that surely goodness and mercy would follow her all the days of her life, and she shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.



