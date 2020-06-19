Kaye Nichols
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kaye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nichols, Kaye
1940 - 2020
Alfreda Kaye Nichols, 80, of Plain City, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 26, 1940 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Greenville Pack and Opal (Ross) Harrison Eblen. When she was 9 years old, she was adopted by the late Oscar Harrison. She was a 1957 graduate of South Columbus H.S. and retired from the State of Ohio. At one time or another, she was an employee of the Ohio Dept. of Health, Vory's Sater Seymour and Pease Law Firm, substitute teacher, and a pastor's wife for over 30 years. She was a loving wife, devoted mother, and loved by all who knew her. She leaves behind her cherished family and dear friends. She will be missed by her loving family who include her children, Nancy (Kent) Claggett, Carolyn Kimbrough, Donald Nichols, Jr. and Timothy (Renea) Nichols; grandchildren, Brian Claggett, Thomas Kimbrough, Isaac (Lyndsey) Kimbrough, Brian (Jasmine) Kimbrough, Nathan Kimbrough, Matthew and Danielle Nichols, Megan (Mike) Foley, and Lindsey and Tyler Nichols; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Peggy (David) Lane; brothers, William (Sharon) Harrison and Earl Harrison; her four legged friend/companion, Rumba; stepchildren, Richard (Maggie) Nichols, Kathy Kbertle; and numerous step grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Kaye was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Don; son-in-law Timothy Kimbrough, grandparents Earl and Christine Ross, mother-in-law and father-in-law Thomas and Dollie Nichols, mother-in-law Stella Funk, stepdaughter Donna Jo Sahr, fur babies Ginger and Chelsie. A graveside service celebrating her life will be held 10:30a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Concord Cemetery, Grove City, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Kaye's memory to Vitas Hospice. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share your favorite memory of Kaye.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 19 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Concord Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved