Nichols, Kaye
1940 - 2020
Alfreda Kaye Nichols, 80, of Plain City, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 26, 1940 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Greenville Pack and Opal (Ross) Harrison Eblen. When she was 9 years old, she was adopted by the late Oscar Harrison. She was a 1957 graduate of South Columbus H.S. and retired from the State of Ohio. At one time or another, she was an employee of the Ohio Dept. of Health, Vory's Sater Seymour and Pease Law Firm, substitute teacher, and a pastor's wife for over 30 years. She was a loving wife, devoted mother, and loved by all who knew her. She leaves behind her cherished family and dear friends. She will be missed by her loving family who include her children, Nancy (Kent) Claggett, Carolyn Kimbrough, Donald Nichols, Jr. and Timothy (Renea) Nichols; grandchildren, Brian Claggett, Thomas Kimbrough, Isaac (Lyndsey) Kimbrough, Brian (Jasmine) Kimbrough, Nathan Kimbrough, Matthew and Danielle Nichols, Megan (Mike) Foley, and Lindsey and Tyler Nichols; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Peggy (David) Lane; brothers, William (Sharon) Harrison and Earl Harrison; her four legged friend/companion, Rumba; stepchildren, Richard (Maggie) Nichols, Kathy Kbertle; and numerous step grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Kaye was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Don; son-in-law Timothy Kimbrough, grandparents Earl and Christine Ross, mother-in-law and father-in-law Thomas and Dollie Nichols, mother-in-law Stella Funk, stepdaughter Donna Jo Sahr, fur babies Ginger and Chelsie. A graveside service celebrating her life will be held 10:30a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Concord Cemetery, Grove City, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Kaye's memory to Vitas Hospice. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share your favorite memory of Kaye.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 19 to Jun. 24, 2020.