Ruffin, KayKimia
1992 - 2020
KayKimia Marie Ruffin, age 27. Sunrise October 3, 1992 and Sunset June 1, 2020. Private Visitation 11:00 AM and Funeral Service 12:00 PM Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Resurrection Power COGIC, 81 Price Rd. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. Mask is Mandatory. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The RUFFIN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
1992 - 2020
KayKimia Marie Ruffin, age 27. Sunrise October 3, 1992 and Sunset June 1, 2020. Private Visitation 11:00 AM and Funeral Service 12:00 PM Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Resurrection Power COGIC, 81 Price Rd. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. Mask is Mandatory. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The RUFFIN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.