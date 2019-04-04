Home

McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home
133 S Prospect Street
Granville, OH 43023-0185
(740) 587-0161
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home
133 S Prospect Street
Granville, OH 43023-0185
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Edward the Confessor
785 Newark Granville Rd.
Granville, OH
View Map
Resources
Keifer W. Boggess Jr. Obituary
Boggess, Jr., Keifer W.
An outdoorsman, loving husband, father, and grandfather, Keifer W. Boggess, Jr., 73, of Hebron, formerly of Johnstown, died April 2, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 A.M. Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Church of St. Edward the Confessor, 785 Newark Granville Rd., Granville with Monsignor Paul P. Enke as celebrant. Private interment with military honors will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in Lockbourne. The family will receive friends Monday from 5:30-7:30 P.M. at McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home, 133 S. Prospect St., Granville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com where a complete obituary is available.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2019
