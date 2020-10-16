Willis, Keiko
1928 - 2020
Keiko "Kay" Willis, 92 of Columbus, Ohio was born June 21, 1928 in Tokyo, Japan. She passed away at home on October 15, 2020. Kay retired from Columbus Board of Education. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Willis. She is survived by her children, Charles (Susan) Willis and Tammy Hodge; grandchildren, Jason (Barbara) Hodge, Kenny Hodge and Kayla Ollam; 8 great grandchildren. There will be a private interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. Share at www.orwoodyard.com