Aldrich, Keith
1935 - 2019
Keith Aldrich, age 84, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, April 5, 2019. He was born on March 29, 1935 in Ostrander, OH. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, having served in the United States Marine Corps and retired from Ohio Bell after 37 years of service. Surviving family includes wife, Phyllis Aldrich; daughter, Pamela (Todd) Spencer; grandchildren, Josh, Amanda and Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Cannon, Thad, Beckham, Wyatt and Jaycee; brother, Royce; sister, Sybil. Preceded in death by his parents, daughter Valerie. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 12-1PM at Newcomer Grove City, 3393 Broadway. Graveside service and interment to follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Keith's name to Heartland Hospice, 6500 Busch Blvd, Columbus, OH 43229. To leave the family a condolence message, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2019