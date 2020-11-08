Bowling, Keith Allen
1951 - 2020
Keith Allen Bowling, 69, of Columbus passed away 12:09 am on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East hospice. He was born in Chillicothe, Ohio on October 17, 1951 and graduated from Waverly High School in 1971. Keith loved Mopar muscle cars, Reds baseball, OSU and Bengals football, family reunions, and Myrtle Beach. He was preceded in death by father and mother, Edward D. Bowling and Roxie Mae Bowling; daughter, Maria Lynn Bowling Sizemore; brothers, Lloyd, Harley, Vernon, and Glenn Bowling; sister, Sylvia Jean Bowling Wells. Keith is survived by his best friend and wife of 47 years, Mildred Jenkins Bowling; daughter, Melissa Bowling; grandchildren, Zachary, Merisa, and Dekota Sizemore all of Columbus; sisters, Dolly Bowling Motley of Canal Winchester; Rosaline Bowling Mullins of Columbus; many nieces, nephews, and friends he loved dearly. Family will receive friends 5-8 pm Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., where the funeral service will begin at 11:30 am Friday, November 13, 2020. Masks are required and attendance will be monitored to 25 people in the room to maintain social distancing requirements. Interment to follow at Asbury Cemetery. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
