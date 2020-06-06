Cobb, Keith
1971 - 2020
Keith Lamont Cobb Sr., age 48. Sunrise July 4, 1971 and Sunset May 29, 2020. Visitation 1:00 PM and Funeral Service 2:00 PM Friday, June 12, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The COBB Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 6 to Jun. 10, 2020.