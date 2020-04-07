|
Cowgill, Keith
1955 - 2020
Keith David Cowgill, cherished husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on April 1st, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. Keith was born in Marion, Ohio to Dr. Edward and Ruth Cowgill on May 18, 1955. He is survived by his wife, Mary Cowgill; and his two children, Colleen and Eddie Cowgill (Courtney). He is also survived by his mother, Ruth Cowgill; his two brothers, Dr. Kevin Cowgill (Cindy) and Alan Cowgill; his sister, Pamela Johnston; and his brother-in-law, David Ungvarsky (Gail); as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews that he adored. He leaves behind his two grandchildren, Chase and Max Cowgill, who were the shiniest stars in his sky toward the end of his full life. Through grace, the tremendous loss of this remarkable man is exceeded only by the richness he bestowed upon everyone he loved, whose lives are immeasurably better for having known him. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST. Due to present public health considerations precluding mass gatherings, a Celebration of Life memorial will be announced at a future date. The Cowgill family would be grateful for donations to the Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital in Keith's name in lieu of flowers. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2020