Brink, Keith Douglas
1941 - 2019
Keith Douglas Brink, age 78, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. He was born in Columbus, Ohio to the late Keith Lorette Brink and Effie (Lockhart) Brink. Doug retired from the City of Columbus with over 20 years of service. He was very artistic; he loved art and drawing. Over the years, Doug enjoyed hunting and listening to music. He was a very kind and compassionate man who loved to laugh and joke around. Doug had a sincere love for Jesus Christ. In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his wife Audrey Brink, grandparents Shade and Daisy Brink and James and Rebecca Lockhart, uncle Eugene Brink and aunt Peggy Brink Horst. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Julie Erwin; grandson, Dylan Erwin; and dear friend of 50 years, Claudette Van Dyne. A private family graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger East Chapel.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 4, 2019